What did Sharon Osbourne say about husband's Ozzy Osbourne's health condition? Exploring her "he needs help" comments

Sharon Osbourne, the renowned British television personality, is a talent manager in the music industry. As the wife of legendary heavy metal vocalist and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, she gained widespread recognition through her appearance on The Osbournes, an MTV reality program documenting the daily experiences of her family.

In recent times, circumstances have been unfavorable for the Osbourne family, as Ozzy Osbourne's health has been on the decline. The legendary vocalist, who endured a spinal cord injury 16 years prior and received a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020, has been deteriorating progressively since then. Given these latest developments, Sharon Osbourne has divulged intimate details regarding her husband's failing health in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

ALSO READ: Jack Osbourne reveals daughter Maple is a big fan of grandpa Ozzy Osbourne but 'scared' of him 'IRL'

Sharon Osbourne sheds light on her husband's health

In a recent interview, Sharon Osbourne shared her concerns about her husband Ozzy's health. Speaking to the Daily Mail about her four-decade-long relationship with the heavy metal legend, the reality TV actress revealed that she has spent the last five years focused on caring for Ozzy.

She said, "He's had seven operations in the last five years. He was on a lot of blood thinners, so be careful because if you fall again, you could bleed out. It's like if he's a piece of china, and you have to wrap cotton wool around him."

Emphasizing how much Ozzy has changed as a result of his physical difficulties. She said, "It's just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he's not self-sufficient; he needs help. He was full of energy and enthusiasm for life. However, you learn to adapt."

What had happened to Ozzy Osbourne?

In September, the Prince of Darkness had his final neck operation, claiming that he did not want any more. Ozzy's recent surgeries were the consequence of a fall in 2019 that displaced metal rods implanted in his body during a quad bike accident in 2003. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2020.

Following his most recent surgery, the musician said in an interview that he has been working on a new solo album that he plans to release in 2024. He also expressed a desire to go on tour, though his son Jack later declared that he would never tour again. He said, "I don't think he'll go on tour again."

Many of Ozzy's solo and Black Sabbath tour plans were affected by his health. Ozzy cancelled his headlining engagement at Power Trip 2023 in July. He announced his retirement from traveling earlier this month, canceling his remaining tour dates in Europe and the United Kingdom.

On X, he stated that while his singing voice was fine, his body was still physically weak after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and the most recent groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment. Nonetheless, he later stated on his SiriusXM show that if his physical condition improves, he would prefer to continue touring.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 Must-try Sharon Osbourne Hairstyles for a Bold And Classy Look