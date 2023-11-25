What did Susan Sarandon's son say about her controversial video? Explaining the 'honkers out' comment

Amid the tumultuous period following Susan Sarandon's dismissal by her agent due to a polarizing speech on the Israel-Hamas conflict, her son, Miles Robbins, steps into the spotlight with a plea to fans. While appreciative of the support, Robbins seeks an end to the circulation of a video featuring his mother in what he describes as an inappropriate state.

Son's gratitude for support

Miles Robbins expresses gratitude on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the public's defense of his mother during a challenging time marked by what he terms "McCarthyist blacklisting." However, amidst the support, he raises a specific concern about the usage of a video that he finds uncomfortable. He wrote, "Ok, I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting, but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out?"

Controversial video sparks backlash

The video in question depicts Susan Sarandon having her hair styled while clad in a revealing robe and sheer bra. Fans shared the video as a show of support, but it quickly became the center of controversy, sparking witty comments and lighthearted repartee. Some people replied to Miles' tweet in a playful manner, with one saying, “Those honkers fed you have some respect” and “Now YOU’RE doing the blacklisting.” Robbins liked a lot of the responses, but when someone wrote, “You can’t censor us or her big naturals, my guy,” he said, “… I can’t do this anymore.”

Activism, controversy, and agency fallout

Susan Sarandon's vocal stance on Palestinian rights, particularly her comments at a Union Square rally, has ignited controversy. Her agency, UTA, reportedly dropped her in the aftermath. The actress has a history of engaging in progressive causes, but her recent remarks have stirred significant backlash.

As Susan Sarandon navigates the fallout from her agency's decision and contends with the repercussions of her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict, her son's plea sheds light on the complex interplay between advocacy, public perception, and familial concern. The controversy surrounding the video adds another layer to the ongoing narrative, prompting reflections on the intersection of activism and personal boundaries in the age of social media.

