What did Sydney Sweeney say about her late co-star Angus Cloud? Exploring her latest comments amid Euphoria season 3 production
Sydney Sweeney, 26, expresses ongoing grief over the loss of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, 25, ahead of Season 3 production, highlighting the challenges of accepting his absence
Sydney Sweeney, 26, recently shared her ongoing grief over the passing of her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, who died at 25 earlier this year. Despite preparing for the production of Euphoria Season 3 with her co-stars, Sydney is struggling to accept that Angus won't be part of the upcoming season.
Sydney Sweeney reminisces about late co-star Angus Cloud
In a heartfelt interview with Glamour, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she and her co-stars have been supporting each other through phone calls and tears, finding it challenging to cope with the sudden loss. Sweeney shared, “[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying,” she added “Because it was just such a shock.”
She expressed “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set,” she continued. “[At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”
Reflecting on the impact of a colleague's passing in the entertainment industry, Sydney mentioned “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms,”
As Sydney and her Euphoria co-stars prepare for the new season, the absence of Angus Cloud serves as a poignant reminder of the impact of mental health struggles and the importance of supporting one another in times of need.
Angus Cloud's sudden demise
Sydney, known for her role as Cassie Howard, a popular girl navigating tumultuous relationships, paid tribute to Angus in a post, expressing her deep feelings about losing her co-star. Angus portrayed Fezco Fez O’Neill, a drug dealer with a sensitive soul, and both actors starred together in the first two seasons of the successful HBO series.
Angus Cloud's family announced his death in July, revealing that he passed away due to acute intoxication following an accidental overdose. His tragic death occurred just weeks after losing his father. The family's statement highlighted Angus' openness about his mental health struggles and urged others to seek help rather than face challenges alone in silence.
