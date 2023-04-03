What did Taylor Swift gift Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie during her performance on The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s half-sister Gracie had a rather sweet moment during the former’s Eras Tour.

The Antihero hitmaker is continuing to win fans’ hearts with her much-anticipated and much-talked-about The Eras Tour which she kicked off last month. Recently, she was performing in Arlington, Texas, when she had a sweet encounter with her bestie Selena’s sister Gracie.

Taylor Swift has an adorable gift for Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie

During her performance of her superhit single 22 from her fourth studio album Red, Taylor walked towards the edge of the stage through the catwalk to meet Selena’s sister Gracie Elliott Teefey. There, Swift handed Gracie her Fedora hat, who in return gave her a friendship bracelet, making Taylor smile. Gracie was seen dressed in a purple dress which is reminiscent of Taylor’s Speak Now era.

Fans captured this moment and the video has now gone viral on social media. Take a look below!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been BFFs for years now. The two singers met each other and became close when they were both dating one Jonas brother each in 2008. Over the years, they have been extremely supportive of each other, and fans like to refer to them as ‘Taylena’.

Talking about her friendship with Selena, Taylor told WSJ. Magazine in 2020, "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Earlier today, Selena also shared a couple of pictures from Taylor’s concert and wrote, “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift attends iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 amid Eras Tour, gets honoured with the Innovator Award