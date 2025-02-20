What did Taylor Swift Receive As Valentine’s Day Gift From Boyfriend Travis Kelce? Alleged 140K USD Spend Raises Eyebrows

Travis Kelce made sure Valentine’s Day was special for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs player reportedly spent around USD 140,000 on luxury gifts to mark the day.

According to The Sun, Kelce gave Swift two high-end Cartier watches, a necklace, preserved roses, designer clothing, and accessories. The couple celebrated their second Valentine’s Day together, and Kelce continued his trend of giving expensive gifts.

An insider told The Sun, “He decided to send flowers, roses as it’s the symbol of love and she loves them so much, and multiple luxurious things for their next couple of months." The source further added, "Superb Cartier watches, and also some nice pieces occasionally clothing from Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo for her to take on their next few trips overseas that will be taking very soon.”

Travis Kelce’s Valentine’s Day gifts included two Cartier watches, estimated to be worth around USD 114,700. Swift also received a Cartier Love Pendant necklace made of 18-karat yellow gold, which is priced at USD 2,350.

One of the watches was the La Panthère de Cartier, featuring 134 diamonds with emerald eyes, valued at approximately USD 82,500. The second was a Panthère de Cartier watch, worth around USD 32,000, set with brilliant-cut diamonds in yellow gold.

Taylor Swift is known to appreciate fine jewelry, and Kelce seems to take note of her preferences. A source told The Sun that he pays attention to everything she says about items she finds nice.

In addition to the watches and jewelry, Kelce gifted Swift a box of preserved roses from Venus Et Fleur. The Le Duo Magnifique arrangement contains 85 to 90 roses and costs around USD 999. The gift was completed with clothes and accessories from Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo, two brands Swift often wears.

The source told The Sun that Kelce wanted to ensure the gifts suited their upcoming travel plans. The insider said that he wanted to get some nice pieces of clothing occasionally from Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo for her to take on their next few trips overseas.

There are also rumors of a possible engagement during their vacation. A source told US Weekly, “Those close to them actually think (Travis may do it) while they’re on vacation. They are both on the same page about taking the next step.”