What did TikTok star Jack Wright say about Indian attire to face backlash? Everything to know

Jack Wright is one of the popular TikTok creators with more than ten million followers. His videos garner millions of views as the TikTok star collaborates with the other top-tier influencers. Wright was also recently invited to India by the Ambani family for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC).

Jack Wright consistently gave viewers glimpses of his journey to India along with the event. However, Wright’s comparison of Indian attire to the Hunger Games has invited a lot of backlash over the last couple of days. Here is everything that you need to know about what TikTok star Jack Wright says about Indian attire which has caused huge backlash.

Jack Wright comments on Indian attire

Jack Wright recorded his journey on TikTok account as he traveled to Mumbai. The TikTok creator showed off his outfit for the event but his comments about the Indian attire drew backlash from the viewers.

Wright shared a short clip in which he shows stunning dresses and ensembles that the star saw during the event and said that he was ‘able to attend the actual Panem Capitol party’. It was set to the music from Caesar Flickerman’s talk show from the Hunger Games series.

Jack Wright faces backlash

The viewers didn’t like Wright’s comparison of Indian attire to over the top costumes from a fiction movie. The viewers were outraged with this comparison of influencers and called him out on it. One user commented, ‘Hunger Games? Bestie, this is my culture!’ while the other one wrote ‘Love you Jack, and I know you didn’t mean anything negative, but that’s a weird comparison’.

However later Jack posted another video with the caption ‘Indian fashion is so top tier’. This video garnered mix comments with some people defending Wright for previous comments.

