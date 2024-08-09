What Did Travis Scott Do In Florida? Revisiting His Previous Legal Troubles Amid Rapper's Arrest In Paris

Travis Scott, an American rapper, was arrested early Friday morning in Paris after a physical altercation with his bodyguard. He was in Paris for the Olympics. The incident occurred at the George V luxury hotel around 5 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET on Thursday). According to French officials, police were dispatched to the scene to break up the fight as per CNN.

Scott was later arrested for "violence against another person," according to a police spokesman. The Paris prosecutor's office later clarified that Scott was arrested specifically for "violence against a security guard." The security guard had intervened in Scott's altercation with his bodyguard. An investigation into the incident has begun.

This arrest in Paris follows another legal issue that Scott faced just over a month ago. On 20th June, Thursday morning, the rapper was arrested in Miami Beach and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Scott, also known as Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested around 4:35 a.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He posted a $500 bond for trespassing and $150 for disorderly conduct.

According to a police affidavit, Scott was involved in a disturbance on a yacht, which resulted in a confrontation with officers. Officers found Scott standing by the dock, yelling at the occupants of the vessel. Despite being asked to sit, Scott repeatedly stood up and disobeyed the officers' commands.

Sergeant Lemus of the Miami Beach Police Department advised Scott to leave the dock or face arrest. Scott complied but returned shortly after and resumed yelling, disrupting the peace and causing a public disturbance. When asked about his alcohol consumption, Scott allegedly said, "It's Miami" and admitted to drinking.

Travis Scott, a successful musician, has four No. 1 hits and over 100 songs on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. He has two children with Kylie Jenner, a popular influencer and member of the Kardashian family. Scott has also been nominated for ten Grammy Awards and sold approximately 49 million certified albums.

His legal issues are not entirely new. In November 2021, a tragic crowd surge at his Astroworld concert in Houston killed ten people and injured 300. The incident sparked multiple lawsuits, with some claiming Scott's negligence. Scott has denied any responsibility for the tragedy, and most wrongful death lawsuits have been resolved.

