What did Twitch streamer Nadia say about LGBTQ+ community? Backlash explained

Nadia, a popular Twitch streamer, has caught fire for making a controversial joke towards LGBTQ+ people in a recent TikTok video. Nadia has had tremendous success as a streamer on Twitch and other platforms such as TikTok. She currently has 1 million followers on Twitch and over 3 million on TikTok, where she primarily streams ‘Call of Duty’ games. However, a recent joke she made in a TikTok video has sparked outrage.

Nadia has been embroiled in controversy throughout her career as a Twitch streamer, resulting in platform bans in the past. Nadia has also been accused of cheating on multiple occasions while playing ‘Call of Duty’ games live broadcast. Nadia has yet again landed in hot waters after making a joke against LGBTQ+ individuals.

What did Nadia say?

In a recent TikTok video, Nadia shared her perspective of how ‘Call of Duty’ players shoot. She began with casual gamers, providing footage of her shooting at a target slowly and occasionally missing bullets. Nadia then showcased how she shoots, with the video clip showing her hitting each target with pinpoint precision and at a rapid tempo. Unfortunately, she then decided to mock the way the "LGBTQ community shoots" by including footage of her firing bullets at random and absolutely missing each target. She mocked their inability to shoot straight and linked it with their sexual orientation. She even captioned the TikTok video as "Am I wrong?"

Here's how fans reacted to Nadia’s remarks on LGBTQ+ community

Soon after the release of her TikTok video, Nadia was slammed by other social media users for her remarks on LGBTQ+ people. One person commented, "Never heard of this Twitch streamer Nadia until today. I just watched a few Tiktoks joking about LGBTQ and women being in the kitchen.. Yikes." A second user wrote, " Who the f**k cares, honestly Nadia doesn't even strike me as a female. She's got a mean crimson chin and her voice sounds like Macy Gray. Twitch content creators are struggling." Another person wrote, BREAKING NEWS: Twitch Stream Nadia Is Getting CANCELLED But You Won’t Believe Why - Here’s The Full Story ."

