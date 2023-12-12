What did Zac Efron say about Matthew Perry at his Walk of Fame ceremony? Exploring both actor's working relationship

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Matthew Perry’s death was a devastating blow for his fans all over the world. The former FRIENDS actor was beloved by millions for his hilarious portrayal of Chandler Bing on that legendary show.

Apart from his millions of fans, Perry had a few people he was very close to. It included all of his FRIENDS co-stars for sure but also some other people he had worked well with. One of them was Zac Efron, with whom Perry had worked in the 2009 comedy film, 17 Again.

Zac Efron pays tribute to Matthew Perry during Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron has been a Hollywood mainstay for a long time. Since his breakout role in High School Musical, Zac Efron has been steadily climbing the steps of the industry and has now been finally rewarded with the much-acclaimed Hollywood Walk of Fame. With this achievement, he became the 2,267th star to be added to the prestigious list.

Anyone who is accorded such an award is bound to get emotional and reflect on their journeys till that point. Zac Efron did the same, his speech on receiving the award was a reflection of and expressing gratitude for his career up until that point. He thanked many of his past collaborators like his High School Musical director Kenny Ortega or the director and co-star from his latest film The Iron Claw , Sean Durkin and Jeremy Allen White .

Advertisement

One of the very special people that he thanked in his speech was Matthew Perry, an actor with whom he had done his first big film after his breakout with High School Musical , 17 Again.

“I want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again ,'” Zac Efron began his speech with it.

“Collaborating with him — it was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today,” The Greatest Showman star continued.

ALSO READ: Friends: Matthew Perry saved the story of Chandler and Monica by getting THIS scene edited

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry’s working relationship

Matthew Perry was unexpectedly found dead at his house in Los Angeles in October this year. This death shocked many of his close friends and family as well as his hordes of fans around the world. Zac Efron was also one of them.

One of the things that had come out in the aftermath of Perry’s death was the fact that the FRIENDS star had wanted Zac Efron to play him in a potential biopic. This fact was revealed to the media by one of the late actor’s friends and was even put before Efron in a press meet.

"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it," the Baywatch actor had told PEOPLE when posed with the question, "He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together."

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry had mutual respect and admiration for each other which was reflected in their statements for the other.

ALSO READ: 6 shocking revelations Matthew Perry made in memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing