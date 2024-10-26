What Did Zachery Ty Bryan Do? Exploring Incident As Home Improvement Star Gets Arrested In Oklahoma

Zachery Ty Bryan has again landed into new legal trouble. The Home Improvement star was arrested on Friday for DUI and driving without a license.

The recently escalated trouble for The Game of Their Lives actor started in Custer County, Oklahoma.

As per a report by TMZ, Ty Bryan, who was seen portraying teenager Brad Taylor in Home Improvement, was approached by cops on October 26, 2024, at 6:47 a.m. Per reports, the actor was allegedly sleeping in his car, in the back seat.

However, after officers left The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor following a brief conversation with him, as per their claims, they later pulled him over.

This time, Zachery Ty Bryan had ended up with the officers while driving. Per reports, when Ty Bryan was pulled over during the traffic stop, the actor had stated to the officers that he was drinking “too much” the night before.

The Held for Ransom actor had even mentioned that he didn’t “know if he ever stopped” before getting into his car and later sleeping in the same vehicle, as seen in dash cam footage and reported by the outlet.

While having a discussion with the officers, the Principal Takes a Holiday star had even stated to them that he was “running from California right now” because he hates the region.

Later, before the police took the actor into custody, he was asked to perform some field sobriety tests.

The report even suggests that Zachery Ty Bryan had claimed that his license was suspended following the previous DUI arrests, while also admitting to the officers that he had several such arrests.

For those who do not know, the Bigfoot: The Unforgettable Encounter actor was previously arrested in the month of February for a suspected DUI in California.

Ty Bryan was booked on charges of felony DUI, along with at least three felony priors and misdemeanor contempt of court. While he was released on the same day after a bail of $50,000, he had a court hearing scheduled for April 23, 2024.

Back in the year 2020, the actor was also charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment, and interfering with making a report.

This was when Ty Bryan allegedly strangled his girlfriend.

