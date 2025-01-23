What Do Amy Schumer’s Son And Husband Think Of Her Fame? Comedian Reveals

Fame is something that people usually don't take lightly, especially the family members of the popular individual, but not in the case of Amy Schumer. The actress-comedian revealed that her husband, Chris Fischer, 45, and her son, 5, don't really care about her being a famous person.

She appeared on Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, and both talked about multiple topics. During their conversation, the Trainwreck star shared what her husband and son think about her popularity.

She told the host, “It's like the same with my son or my husband," further adding, "It's like, 'you're mom.’” The Life & Beath star also revealed that her son has only seen the third installment of Trolls, the moment when the actress attempted to dunk in Trainwreck and some of her upcoming venture titled Kinda Pregnant as she was editing it.

Schumer recalled her son thinking that the stunts were hilarious. She continued that sometimes her husband attempts to "empathize" with the same. Schumer quickly added, “He doesn't care.” She revealed that Fisher’s upbringing could have played a role, which resulted in him having less interest in her worldwide popularity.

The comedian and actress told the podcast host about her husband growing up with some popular “famous friends” as he lived in Martha’s vineyard.

For the untold, Schumer and her husband were initially linked in November 2017, and in 2018, their relationship was made official by her on Instagram as per People magazines. Both the individuals reportedly walked down the aisle in Malibu in a surprise wedding ceremony.

Advertisement

While previously conversing with Today, Schumer shared that after a month of dating Fischer, she knew he was “the one.” She added that they were friends for six months before they began dating, and they “got down to business really quick.” In 2019, the couple expanded their clan and welcomed their son.

ALSO READ: Why Did Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Ignored Lin-Manuel Miranda's Request To Make Cameo In The Musical? 'Sorry, Lin!'