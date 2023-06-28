What do fans think about Henry Cavill's Superman getting replaced? Find out

A new superhero film’s casting is announced and there’s no backlash? Well, that’s almost unheard of. That’s why the casting announcement of David Corenswet as the new Superman became the most discussed topic of the day.

With the official announcement of David Corenswet taking over the duties from Henry Cavill, the fans' reactions have come in aplenty. The reaction to sum it up, has been mixed.

Fans compare Henry Cavill and David Corenswet as Superman

When we say the reaction regarding the casting has been mixed, we really mean it. There’s a section of fans who are calling this casting an inspired choice, citing the similarities in the appearance of both actors.

In another section, fans who are still angry about Henry Cavill’s exit from the franchise, especially how he was forced to exit, are not ready to accept another Superman over their beloved actor.

The fact that David Corenswet looks quite similar to a younger Henry Cavill is not a fact that they have taken positively, but rather thinking of it as a slight to The Witcher actor, who was kicked out of the role quite unceremoniously.

The controversy of Henry Cavill’s exit from the DC studios is quite well known, after being reintroduced in The Rock’s Black Adam for a bit, then given hope of a new Superman film, The British actor was then asked to depart the role once James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as Co-CEOs of the new DC studios.

What is the future of David Corenswet’s Superman?

With his announcement as a young Superman, David Corenswet has quite big shoes to fill. The Juilliard graduate has had some experience under his belt, starring with Mia Goth in Pearl as well as a stint in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, Hollywood.

Along with him, the other new cast member of the franchise is Rachel Brosnahan who’ll be essaying the role of Lois Lane. Rachel is known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she has won Emmy and Golden Globe awards as well.

The cast seems well on their way to give us a memorable iteration of Superman, for ages.

