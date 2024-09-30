What Do George-Amal Clooney’s Kids Think Of Their Parent’s Fame? Here’s What Hollywood Couple Reveals

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been one of the most loved couples of the Hollywood industry. While the fame of the duo is skyrocketing, their kids Ella and Alexender were better able to wrap their heads around the duo’s profession.

In conversation with E! News, Clooney talked about his kids’ reaction to him being an actor. The Ticket to Paradise actor further also talked about his upcoming movie, Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt.

While in talks with the entertainment portal, the actor shared, “They know what a lawyer is.”

Amal Clooney, who too joined the conversation, quipped, "Yeah, when they play games, when someone goes to prison, they're like, ‘It's okay, Mama can get them out.’ I think that's what they've reached.” Further, when asked if his kids have watched any of his work in the films, Clooney said, “No.”

Further elaborating on his No, the Oceans actor mentioned that he does not want his twins to watch most of his work in the industry.

He added, “But they did say to me one day when they came home from school, ‘What's ‘famous?’ Which we didn't want to explain.” Amal further added to her husband’s statements, “They know you're an actor. I think. They find it intriguing.”

The actor also recalled his son being dressed up as a Batman longtime ago, and when he showed him to his dad, the actor revealed to him that he once played Batman. He elaborated, “And he said, ‘I'm Batman.’ I told him I was Batman. He goes, ‘Not really.’”

Speaking of his family, Clooney revealed that together they are one crazy unit. Amal also said, “We both work from home as much as possible and we try not to spend too much time apart when we're traveling, so we basically follow each other around the globe. We're lucky.”

On the work front, Clooney is set to star in Wolfs alongside his longtime pal, Brad Pitt. The actor is set to play the role of a fixer who has been called to take care of a crime committed by Amy Ryan’s character. The film will also star Poorna Jagganathan and Austin Abrams.

The movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ and in selected theaters.

