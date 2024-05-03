'What Do I Do Now?' Drew Barrymore Shares 'Triggering' Experience Of Parenting Teen Daughter; Seeks Advice From Jessica Capshaw

Drew Barrymore and her former partner Will Kopelman are parents to two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9. Olive Barrymore Kopelman who is about to enter her adolescence very soon has raised parenting concerns for Drew as she shared in her eponymous talk show.

She had a candid conversation with guest Jessica Capshaw about her worries about parenting a teenage daughter. Barrymore knows her daughter is growing up — and it’s scaring her a little.

Drew Barrymore opens up about the pains of parenting teen daughter on her talk show

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress spoke with Jessica Capshaw, 47, about Olive. She offered some advice to Barrymore based on her own experiences with teenagers. Capshaw, who is mother to Josephine, 8, Poppy, 11, Eve, 13, Luke, 16 said although it can be "really challenging," parenting teens can also be "as easy as you make it."

“My daughter who’s almost 12 … she’s longing to be 16,” told Barrymore. "It’s so triggering," she continued as she asked the Grey's Anatomy star what to do to navigate her relationship with her daughter as she finds teen parenting very challenging. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cameron Diaz gives Drew Barrymore reality checks about teenage girls recounting their own experiences

Barrymore admitted that she finds it hard to accept that she once acted similarly to her daughter, telling Capshaw about a conversation she had with her Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz.

Advertisement

“Not to name-drop but one of my closest friends is Cameron Diaz, and I was like, ‘And the way these girls dress today!’ ” said the star. They were talking about how young girls have bold fashion choices when Diaz joked, "Remember the ’70s with the bikini tops and dolphin shorts? Come on! We all wore tube tops and tiny shorts."

But jokes aside, Drew Barrymore previously stated in various interviews that she always maintains that having open communication with her children is key. She encourages her children to be honest at all times.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian Has An All-New 'Baby' At Home; Fans Say ‘Love How You Love Your Children.’