‘What do you want them to feel?’: Joe Jonas drops notable message following temporary custody settlement with ex-wife Sophie Turner; Details inside

Joe Jonas is multi-talented. He is a singer and a former actor. Jonas left his acting career behind, reunited with his brothers, and formed a band. But it seems like Joe Jonas now constantly finds himself in the headlines. Jonas started making a frequent appearance in new tabloids after his split from his now-ex-wife Sophie Turner first came out. Since then, the two have been in a constant battle or argument. But in an interesting set of events, Joe Jonas shared a meaningful message on his Instagram Story despite his ongoing personal issues.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach custody agreement, commit to 'being great co-parents'; DEETS inside

Joe Jonas shared a notable message on his Instagram story

What must a man do to communicate his point? Joe Jonas shared a mysterious message from the backstage of a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Nashville while his divorce from his estranged wife Sophie Turner was still in progress.

In a mirror with the question "What do you want them to feel?" printed around the rim, Jonas was seen reflecting in the October 11 Instagram Story post while first gazing down and then directly forward. On the mirror, however, someone has scrawled the words, "I am at the right place at the right time, doing the right thing."

The puzzling note was written just two days after Joe and Sophie came to a temporary parenting arrangement for their two children, Willa and DMJ.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner come to a temporary custody agreement for their daughters

Following Sophie Turner's request for the relocation of their two girls to England, Joe Jonas and the Game of Thrones actress came to a temporary agreement over the division of custody of their two daughters. Turner and Jonas will alternately have custody of their kids for durations ranging from 112 to 3 weeks starting on Tuesday, according to a court document E! was able to obtain.

From October 9 to October 21, their daughters will be in Turner's care, and from October 21 to November 2, they will be in Jonas' care. The kids will spend Christmas and New Year's with Turner and Thanksgiving with Jonas. Meanwhile, the news of their split first came in September this year.

ALSO READ: Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to temporary schedule for daughters through early 2024 amid custody battle? Report suggests so