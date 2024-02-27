What Does '3 You' Mean? Term Explored As Drake Seemingly Shows Support Towards Tory Lanez Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Appeal

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

In his continuous support for Tory Lanez, Drake has come up with a new slang term. All of this began the day the American rapper and actress Megan Thee Stallion alleged that she had been shot in the foot by the Canadian singer.

In his latest attempt, the One Dance singer posted ‘3 You’ on social media. This has created a buzz in the music industry and amongst the fans as well. So, let's get to know what this term exactly means, and what it refers to.

What Does Drake’s ‘3 You’ Mean?

On Monday, the Canadian rapper came up with a post on social media in support of The Color Violet singer. It had a photo of Lanez captioned with a new term ‘3 You.’

This term that was used in Drake’s post basically refers to ‘Free You’. Here, the number 3 also symbolizes the handcuffs which are open.

Well, this is not the first time that the Rich Flex singer has shown interest in the case. But soon after the sentencing of the Hurts Me artist, Drake aimed at the Sweetest Pie singer in his song Circo Loco from the studio album Her Loss. The album is worked on by 21 Savage and Drake.

One can hear the lines in the song such as “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” and also, “She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Following the lyrics the Not My Fault artist, in her defence stated, “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Artists Other Than Drake Supporting Tory Lanez

Rolling Stone did a cover story following the events leading to Lanez’s sentencing, in which Megan stated, “In some kind of way I became the villain.”

During this June 2022 interview, the Savage singer further expressed, “I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

Besides Drake, even Nicki Minaj has posted about the Hot Girl summer artist clamming that she “wanted a Rihanna moment so bad.” While stating this, the FTCU referred to Rihanna being a survivor of domestic violence while she was with Chris Brown.

Nicki Minaj has even released a version of her own diss called Big Foot that talks about Megan and her case.

The Houston rapper on August 20, 2020 alleged that the Say It artist had shot her in the foot following Kylie Jenner’s pool party. As per the allegations, the incident took place in July 2020, while Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

