What does Alia Bhatt feel about her 'short screen time' in Heart of Stone trailer? Find out

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The actress was joined by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at Netflix’s Tudum event in Sao Paolo where the trailer of the movie was shown to the audience. Soon after the trailer was shared by Alia on social media, netizens were left mighty impressed by it. But they were seen talking about Alia’s short screen time in the trailer. Now, in a recent interview, Alia reacted to the same and said that she was not worried. Read below to know more details.

Alia Bhatt reacts to her ‘short screen time’ in Heart of Stone trailer

In Heart of Stone, Alia will be playing a villain’s role. She shot the film while she was pregnant with Raha. The actress has shot power-packed action scenes in her Hollywood debut film. After the trailer launched, many fans expressed their excitement to see their favorite actress playing a baddie, while a section of people was not happy with her short screen time in it.

Alia knew this would be coming from some of her fans. In an interview with Mid-day and ahead of the trailer release, the new mommy was asked about upcoming fans’ reactions to her presence in the trailer. Replying to the same, the actress said, “Woh toh hoga hi. But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters.”

Heart of Stone trailer

The trailer for the upcoming spy action thriller film, Heart of Stone was released on June 18. Alia will be playing an antagonist who challenges Jamie and Gal for ‘the heart.’ Netflix shared a description of the trailer which said, "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart." The movie will be released on August 11.

