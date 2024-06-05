What Does Black Mirror's Future Hold? Charlie Brooker Reveals

The sensational series Black Mirror is one of the most talked-about series out there. The show, created by Charlie Brooker, is widely known for its diverse genres, with most of the episodes set in near-future dystopias with sci-fi technology. The anthology series has been on hiatus for a long time now. Since it was last released last year in June, many believe that the series has ended, but the makers didn’t make an announcement. But to everyone’s surprise, Charlie Brooker is putting all the rumors to rest and opening up about the series' future. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he spoke about the show's longevity. The director revealed that due to unique standalone episodes, the show is quite possibly limitless.

Charlie Brooker reveals the future Black Mirror

Black Mirror has been on a hiatus for quite some time now. The series extended hiatuses between seasons, leading some fans to assume the show has been canceled and Netflix has simply not acknowledged it. However, the anthology series is still going strong, with Season 7 in production and expected to debut in 2025. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Charlie Brooker explored the longevity of the stories he created.

Because of its nature, solitary episodes cover many themes with technology. The one connecting link, Black Mirror, can convey almost any kind of story. During the conversation, Brooker emphasized this and stated that he is still very interested in developing new tales and ideas for the show.

He said, “I'm not sure, since, as I previously stated, I'm in a really privileged position where I get to write this stuff, get it produced, and work with incredible people who also make me seem better. And I enjoy every minute.”

The show's phenomenal creator then revealed via favorite part and said, “The editing is actually my favorite part. And there is so much variation that it is, in many ways, limitless. I am sure I will find out when we stop doing seasons! I am confident that it will become evident to me at some point. But I'm in this for the long haul. I am not going.”

Where did Black Mirror leave off?

Black Mirror season six delved into numerous genres, including werewolves, mystery, and horror. Demon 79, the sixth-season finale, is one of the episodes that stands out among the Black Mirror episodes. This episode, as the title implies, revolves around a demon named Gaap, who was summoned by mistake by Nida, who resided in England in 1979.

Nida was a sales representative who accidentally summoned the demon during her lunch hour in a distant location. Gaap told Nida that she needed to commit three murders in three days, or the world would end.

