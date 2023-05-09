What does Francia Raisa have to say about Selena Gomez’s fans brutally cyberbullying her?

Francia Raisa is speaking out against cyberbullying by Selena Gomez’s fans.

Francia and Selena have been long-time friends with the former even donating her kidney to Gomez in 2017. However, trouble started in their friendship when last year in November, Selena commented that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. Raisa, who is an actress, reacted to the Rare singer’s quote as she wrote, ‘Interesting’, in a since-deleted comment. Later, Selena responded in a TikTok video by saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Since then, Francia has dodged questions about Selena Gomez and the status of their friendship. However, the 34-year-old How I Met Your Father actress opened up to TMZ about the online bullying she has been subjected to by a section of ‘Selenators’.

Francia Raisa on the online bullying by Selena Gomez’s fans

Talking to the media outlet, Francia shared the kind of cyberbullying and trolling that she has been subjected to by Selena’s fans. "I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p***y and rips out your other kidney you f***ing whore,'" Raisa said.

However, she added, that no one ‘especially Selena’ condones bullying in any way, shape, or form.

Continuing further, Raisa said, "She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health. The fact that I'm now being bullied as I am, it's messing with me mentally. To me, it's not what anyone wants for someone. She's literally out there saying, 'Please stop,' so I don't understand others that are also being antagonized online."

How is Francia Raisa dealing with hate comments on the internet?

Talking about how she is dealing with the hate comments, Raisa said that she is doing her very best to not pay any heed to the bullying. "I'm very happy. I'm living my life. I'm sending love to everyone. I understand. I've been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself. I totally, totally, totally get it, but it's not nice," she said. "I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop."

