What Does Frank Sinatra’s Daughter Think About Snoop Dogg’s AI-Generated Commercial Featuring Her Dad?

Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Tina opened up expressing what she feels about Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s recently released commercial. For those who do not know, the add-in discussion here features her late father, brought back to life using artificial intelligence.

Talking to PEOPLE, Tina mentioned that the time-bending commercial felt exciting and something that she had never seen before in her life.

Opening up to the outlet, Tina further mentioned, "To see Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg alongside my dad and Sammy Davis Jr. in such a revolutionary way is both thrilling and surreal."

Tina went on to add that the commercial happens to be “a celebration of timeless artistry” that even breaks barriers and even endures the legacy of collaboration across the two generations.

In this commercial, which dropped on December 10, 2024, the audience could see Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg interacting with the AI versions of Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

As seen in the footage of the Still G.I.N. the late musicians are noticed having a chat wearing formal outfits. This is when they spot Dre, and Snoop Dogg at the elegant bar in the crowd, passing by.

Soon Frank Sinatra asks, "Now, who the hell are these guys?" To which Davis Jr. responds, "I heard those are the new gangsters in town."

This is when the Fly Me To The Moon singer asks the bartender to introduce them to the rappers, following which they all decide to have a drink together.

While on the table, Davis Jr. asks Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre, "So what’s your pleasure? What are you guys drinking?"

To which they respond by stating the name of their gin brand. Soon we hear the voice of Frank Sinatra stating, "Okay. Still G.I.N. for everybody!"

Still G.I.N. was launched back in February and is co-owned by Dre and Snoop.

Frank Sinatra died in 1998 and Sammy Davis Jr. passed away in 1990.

