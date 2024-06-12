What Does Gregory Harrison Regret The Most About General Hospital Exit? Actor Reveals

Gregory, the father of Chase and Finn, passed away peacefully in bed in the General Hospital storyline. That was only a few days prior. In reality, actor Gregory Harrison wrapped up his performance a few months ago, and he's already planning his next venture.

However, he recently found time to speak about his time in Port Charles and revealed his biggest disappointment in leaving the soap opera with Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Steve Burton (Jason) on their Daily Drama podcast!

On-screen partnership with Jane Elliot

Harrison expressed his thoughts, reflecting on the previous six months. This way, he also recalled his on-screen collaboration with Jane Elliot, who played Tracy. He lamented that if there was one thing he regretted about being removed from the show so quickly, it was the missed opportunity for Gregory and Tracy to develop a relationship.

He reminisced about how he used to look forward to getting out of bed and going to work on days when he had scenes with Jane. He fondly remembered the thrill he felt when he shared scenes with her.

"Although I had no idea what Jane would bring, I was certain it would be amazing," he said, expressing his confidence that whatever Jane brought to their scenes would be exceptional. Harrison showed how much of an impact Jane had on him during their relationship by speaking highly of her and calling her amazing and a natural force.

Harrison expressed deep sadness at the end of his time as Elliot's screen partner. He expressed his willingness to collaborate with her again in the future, stating that if she asked him to participate in any project, he would gladly agree, expressing an eagerness to work with her on any endeavor. He went on to praise her performance, saying she amazed him every day he worked with her.

Soap Opera debut reflections

Despite being a seasoned Hollywood veteran when he joined the soap opera in 2020 to replace James Reade in the role, Harrison was nervous about his soap debut. He admitted to having worked in a variety of other mediums, including books on tape, movies, theater, TV, and radio plays, but he was particularly nervous about doing a soap opera for the first time in his career.

Reflecting on his fears, he stated that he was unsure why he felt this way, given that he was used to performing in theatrical productions with extensive dialogue. However, he found the daily nature of soap opera production daunting, viewing it as a new and intimidating concept.

The actor went on to say that having Elliot and his other co-stars, Michael Easton (Finn), Josh Swickard (Chase), and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), in his "story bubble" caused him to enjoy his work very quickly. His comparison of working with them to "riding a bucking bronco" reflected how unpredictable and full of surprises their shows were all the time.

Looking back on his three and a half years in Port Charles, Harrison felt privileged to have been a member of the GH cast. He went on to say that he treasured his time on the show and that it was a really fun experience that he thoroughly enjoyed.

