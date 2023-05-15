What does Hailey Bieber feel about observing fame from a young age and her viral Nepo Baby shirt?

Hailey Bieber is all about owning her identity – even if it means accepting the truth that she is a ‘nepo baby’.

The nepotism conversation took Hollywood by storm late last year ever since The New York magazine decided to do a cover package on the phenomenon. Then, in early January this year, Hailey made headlines as she stepped out in Los Angeles, donning a white crop top with ‘Nepo Baby’ written on it, along with a pair of dad jeans, black chunky shoes, and a shoulder bag.

And now, the 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder has finally decided to share her thoughts about growing up around fame and of course, her viral shirt.

Hailey Bieber on her ‘Nepo Baby’ shirt

Talking to The Sunday Times, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed her opinions on what it meant for her to grow up in a famous family and observing fame up-close. She shared, “When you’re out and about and people are stopping your dad or uncle and asking for pictures, you start to understand why…that was me being, like, ‘I’m very aware of the situation … I’m going to wear it loud and proud because you are already labeling me as such and it’s true.’”

In case you did not already know, Hailey Bieber is born into the famous Baldwin family of Hollywood. Her father Stephen Baldwin is an actor, and so are her three uncles Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, and William Baldwin. Moreover, her maternal grandfather is Eumir Deodato – the famous Brazilian pianist and arranger, who has performed with the likes of Frank Sinatra and Björk. Moreover, one can’t forget the fact that she is married to Justin Bieber.

