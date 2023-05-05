What does Jeremy Renner have to say about his recovery, four months after deadly snowplow accident?

Jeremy Renner has shared another health update after his fatal snowplow accident. Earlier today, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of his lower body, as he performed physical therapy. Along with the picture, he also wrote a caption that read, “Lower pain levels mark great progress…” He also added, “making recovery and surpassing goals a daily habit.”

The Avengers actor then shared a picture of his leg as he put on a ‘bone growth stimulator’ for his recovery. A few hours back, Renner also shared a video of him working out on his Instagram space. Alongside the video, he penned a caption too. It said, “UPDATE: I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive. The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia, etc ). Encouraged after this warm-up to press on (don’t tell my PT). (laughing emoji)”.

Fans and friends react to Jeremy Renner’s recovery videos

As soon as Jeremy Renner shared sneak peeks of his recovery process, fans and friends flooded the comments section of his Instagram post. While some cheered him on, others asked to rest as well. Renner’s Avengers co-star Ryan Reynolds wrote, “That’s the stuff!!! (red heart emojis)”. One fan commented, “Take it easy man (folded hands emoji) you have all the time in the world to recover. When you do it right your body will serve you well for decades to come (red heart emoji)”.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2.

The actor recently made his first red carpet appearance as he attended the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations which came out on April 12.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner gives first interview after snowplow accident; Says he ‘would do it again’ to save his nephew