What does Katy Perry have to say about performing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert?

King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony is right around the corner. While the royal event will take place on May 6, the celebratory concert will take place the next day on May 7. Among others, Katy Perry will be performing there and the American Idol judge shared her thoughts on the same. Read on to find out what she had to say.

How does Katy Perry feel about performing at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony?

In an interview with Assess Hollywood, Katy Perry, 38, said that she is grateful for the opportunity to perform at the royal event. "I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them," Perry told the media outlet. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

Katy Perry on being an ambassador of The British Asian Trust and UNICEF

Katy is also an ambassador of the royal foundation called The British Asian Trust and UNICEF. The Roar singer talked about it and expressed how she feels about representing the values she stands for. "It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry said. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know firsthand what's most important — which are these innocent children. Continuing further, she added, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

Apart from Katy Perry, the coronation concert lineup also includes other big names such as Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli. "The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," BBC said in a statement released on April 14, 2023.

