What does Kelly Clarkson have to say about allegations of toxic work environment on The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Kelly Clarkson has finally released a statement on the allegations of toxic work environment behind-the-scenes on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For the unversed, on Friday, May 12, Rolling Stone published an article where former employees of the NBC daytime show claimed that executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda has created an extremely negative work environment through bullying and verbal abuse. So much so, that the physical and mental health of employees suffered a great deal.

And now, Kelly took to her Instagram space to respond to these claims. Read on to find out what she has to say.

Kelly Clarkson reacts to claims about toxic work environment on The Kelly Clarkson Show

A few hours ago, Kelly Clarkson took to her Instagram space and posted her response to the claims about the toxic work environment behind the scene on her show.

The 41-year-old entertainer wrote that in her “20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my hear and what I believed to be right. I love my team at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

She further added that she has and always will be committed to creating and maintaining ‘a safe and healthy environment’ at her talk show. “As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only out ream that is moving, but also our team team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business,” she said.

“Part of that build will include leadership training for all of my senior staff, including myself,” the singer shared. “There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

Kelly’s statement comes after NBC shared a statement about the allegations earlier.

