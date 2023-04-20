What does King Charles III feel about Meghan Markle skipping his coronation? Find out

King Charles III’s coronation is just a few weeks away. Amid this, the looming question was whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the much-talked-about royal event on May 6, Saturday, at Westminster Abbey, England. Last week, this question was answered when Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that While the Duke of Sussex will be in attendance, the Duchess of Sussex will be skipping the coronation and will instead stay back with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California. Later, it was revealed that Meghan will be celebrating her son Archie’s 4th birthday on the same day. But, how does King Charles feel about Meghan skipping the coronation, after all? Read on to find out.

How does King Charles III feel about Meghan Markle not attending the Coronation?

King Charles III is reportedly ‘sad’ about Meghan Markle skipping his coronation. US Weekly quoted a source and said, “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.” However, the source added, that Charles is “thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”

Prince Harry on King Charles III’s coronation

Back in January 2023, during an interview with ITV, Prince Harry was asked if he wanted to attend his father’s coronation ceremony. “If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?” ITV News anchor Tom Bradby asked the Prince. To this, he responded, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The interview came after the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare where he made shocking claims about the royal family, and slammed his father King Charles and his brother Prince William.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry tries to reconcile his relationship with King Charles; avoids attempts to talk to Brother William