What does Kylie Jenner says about being called ‘insecure person’ before getting lip fillers?

Kylie Jenner has been recently making headlines for the rumor that she is dating Timothée Chalamet ever since interacting during the Paris Fashion Week. The 25 year old makeup mogul is often under the fire from netizens for setting unattainable beauty standards or for encouraging young people to get plastic surgery.

Now in a new interview with Homme Girls, Kylie Jenner opened up about her deep insecurities, famous lip filler, Makeup Empire, and more. Here is what the 25 year old Instagram model has to say about her famous lip fillers as well as going under a knife.

Kylie Jenner on her plastic surgery

Kylie Jenner opens up about the biggest misconception about her in a new interview with Homme Girls. She says, ‘I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!’ Jenner admitted to wanting fuller lips however it was not because of huge insecurity and self-esteem issues.

Jenner also shared that as a child she was one of the most confident people who was always performing for others. And because of the lip insecurity thing she decided to make a change. The 25 year old makeup mogul said, ‘I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute’.

Though Jenner has been more open to discuss the lip injections now, earlier it was hard for reality stars to admit about getting lip injections.

Earlier during one of the interviews, Kylie Jenner also said that people think she had completely restructured her face by going under the knife which is not true. The reality star further added that people do not understand what makeup, fillers, and good hair can really do for the face.