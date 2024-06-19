What Does Kylie Jenner's Usual Day At Office Look Like? Reality Star Reveals

Famous media personality and American socialite Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics with three lip kits in 2015, quickly becoming a billionaire at 19. Now, as a mother of two, she's expanding her ventures, including a new clothing line, Khy. In an exclusive interview, she tells PEOPLE that moving into fashion felt like a natural next step for her empire.

"I love beauty and fashion," says 26-year-old Jenner. "I've always had a special place in my heart for design and appreciate the artistry behind my favourite brands."

Khy's limited drops feature designs by Namilia and Natasha Zinko

Khy, which drops a new limited collection every several weeks, features collaborative pieces with designers that Jenner already admires, such as British club wear designers Namilia and Ukrainian denim designer Natasha Zinko. "I want to see who's doing cool things and specializes in a specific look," Jenner says about choosing partners.

"I focus on creating pieces interesting to the Khy audience while staying true to the designer. We prioritize design details and high-quality products that our customers will love."

She says she doesn't just hand over the process to someone at her L.A. design headquarters.

Her typical office day includes design team meetings, creating mood boards, planning the drop calendar, reviewing sketches and fabrics, working on shoot creative and campaigns, and fit testing upcoming pieces.

Khy founder personally fit tests every garment, emphasizes size inclusivity

Khy founder, Kylie Jenner personally fit tests every garment but clarifies she's not the main fit model. Khy offers sizes from 00 to 4X. "I'm not the main fit model," she says. "But I try on every prototype to ensure it's perfect and something I'd wear."

Her top picks from the six available lines? "I love the faux leather collection from Drop 001; it's where the brand began," says a businesswoman. "And the dresses from Drop 004 and Drop 006 are favourites too, especially the Sueded Stretch Twist Maxi dress—it's sleek, sexy, and hugs your body perfectly."

"When not in a body-con dress, I'm usually in our comfy tank tops and sweat sets," she says, noting her favorite is the Limoncello color. As she prepares for a new drop announcement, Jenner continues seeking new designers to collaborate with and brainstorm fresh ideas. "We prioritize wearable yet fashion-forward pieces," she says, drawing inspiration from vintage fashion weeks, 90s trends, and the City of Light.

When in Paris, it's the city's style that captivates her the most. The energy there always inspires her, and she's even chosen it as a backdrop for some Khy shoots. "Khy has become a cherished avenue for creative expression. Designing collections and seeing them come to life brings her immense joy," Kylie adds. She has some thrilling news, which she is eager to tell.

