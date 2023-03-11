What does Selena Gomez has to say about her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa amidst feud rumors?

During the Dear… - Apple TV+ documentary series, Selena Gomez said she was very grateful for her friendship with Francia Raisa. Gomez received a kidney transplant from Raisa in 2017 when the singer suffered from life threatening complications from lupus. Reportedly, lupus affects an individual’s kidneys, lungs, heart, brain, blood cells, joints, and skins. This autoimmune disease can have a serious impact on the overall health and well-being of an individual.

Selena Gomez on Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez said that her best friend Francia Raisa got tested within the three days and doctors found out that they are a match. At that time, Selena considered herself very lucky and knew that someone was watching over her well-being. The Wolves singer added, ‘I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way’.

Selena Gomez also said that she will forever remain in debt of Francia as without even second guessing the latter agreed to be her donor which seemed so overwhelming. In a Twitter thread, Francia Raisa also opened about her kidney donation process to spread awareness about conditions like lupus. Gomez also shared this Twitter thread.

However, reportedly both the friends have drifted apart since last year because of a feud. In one of the interviews, Gomez said that in this industry only Taylor Swift is one of her close friends. This was later posted on Instagram and Raisa commented ‘Interesting’ which she later deleted. Gomez later apologized that she didn’t mention every person she knew.

