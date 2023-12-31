What does Selena Gomez's 2023 wrap look like? Singer shares 'Moments in time' on Instagram

In a delightful farewell to 2023, Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt carousel of her favorite moments from the year. The singer, known for her hit Single Soon, offered fans a glimpse into her cherished memories, featuring snapshots with close friends and capturing the essence of her remarkable year.

Selena Gomez shares her delightful memories of 2023

Selena's Instagram carousel unfolds as a visual diary of her joyous escapades throughout the year. The singer showcased her deep connections with friends like Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sofia Carson, providing fans with a peek into her personal life. The candid snaps and selfies, aptly captioned as “Moments in time”, reflect the genuine happiness Selena experienced in the company of loved ones.

One notable mention goes to the laughter-filled snapshot with Sofia Carson, where the two friends are captured sharing a moment of pure joy. The other carousel also features Selena's new love interest, producer Benny Blanco , marking their Instagram official status with a sweet black-and-white image of a tender kiss. As Selena wraps up the year, her Instagram post becomes a testament to the power of friendship and the excitement of new beginnings in love.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raísa opens up about not talking to Selena for six years: says ‘We didn’t speak at all’

Selena Gomez shared heartwarming moments with her sister, Gracie

Amidst the glamorous snapshots with friends and the allure of a budding romance, Selena Gomez dedicates a significant part of her carousel to her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey . The bond between the sisters shines through in a charming photo where Gracie is perched on Selena's back during a visit to a Disney theme park. Another heartwarming image captures a cozy selfie of the sisters lounging in bed, radiating comfort and affection.

The collage reflects the diverse facets of their relationship, from attending Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour concert together to Gracie's cameo in Selena's Single Soon video. The video even features a playful voicemail message from Gracie, emphasizing their closeness. Despite the age difference, Selena and Gracie share a strong and loving bond, evident in their shared experiences and the genuine moments captured in the Instagram post.

As Selena Gomez bids adieu to 2023, her Instagram carousel serves as a beautiful retrospective of the moments that shaped her year. From the glittering world of showbiz with famous friends to the warmth of family ties, Selena's life unfolds in a series of snapshots that resonate with authenticity and joy.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez confesses she’s finally ‘attracted to the right kind of people’: Exploring her new relationship with Benny Blanco