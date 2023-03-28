Soccer star Sebastian Lletget says THIS after being accused of cheating on Becky G; DETAILS here

Over the last couple of weeks Sebastian Lletget and Becky G’s relationship has been making headlines in the news. This is because the Soccer star Sebastian Lletget was accused of cheating on his award winning fiancée Becky G with another woman last year while he was at a nightclub in Madrid, Spain. Besides the accusation, this person reportedly also had provided proofs like text messages, audio, video from Lletget.

Just three months back Sebastian Lletget proposed to Becky G and these cheating accusations have left fans upset. Now here is what Soccer star Sebastian Lletget has said in a statement about these cheating accusations.

Sebastian Lletget statement

The posts accusing Sebastian Lletget of cheating on Becky G quickly went viral but the accuser’s Instagram account was soon deleted though the damage had already been done. The Soccer star Sebastian Lletget has issued a lengthy statement on Monday which he mentions, ‘A 10 minute lapse in judgment results in an extortion plot’.

Lletget further added, ‘Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk’.

The Soccer also apologized to her award winning fiancée Becky G and promised her that he will do better to honor their love. Sebastian called Becky the love and light of his life and apologized for hurting and disrespecting her. He promised to work on himself and to earn her love back through whatever it takes.

Sebastian Lletget also revealed that he will be participating in a wellness program for his mental health.

