What does Suki Waterhouse do for living? Explore her career amid pregnancy announcement with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse wears many hats. She is a multi-talented person. From songwriter to actor, she has done it all. Currently, she has been making news for her personal life as she prepares to wear another hat, and that is of a mother. Let’s dive into multiple aspects of Suki Waterhouse's career and what she does for a living.

What does Suki Waterhouse do for a living?

Suki Waterhouse, who was born on January 5, 1992, is an English actress, model, and singer-songwriter. She is widely known for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six (2023), a musical drama miniseries starring Waterhouse as Karen Sirko. In 2022, she released her debut album, I Can't Let Go, and the EP Milk Teeth.

Waterhouse began modeling at the age of 16, and she has since worked for Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Laura Mercier, and Ferragamo, among others. Her debut feature film appearance as an actress was in Pusher, and she has subsequently acted in Love, Rosie, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Bad Batch, Assassination Nation, and Detective Pikachu.

Suki Waterhouse’s diverse career

Name it, and Suki Waterhouse has probably done it all. She started her career at the age of 14 by acting in a romantic comedy called Love, Rosie, alongside Lily Collins, where she played the character of Bethany Williams. Then, in 2016, the actress also tried her hand at singing and songwriting and released her debut single, Brutally.

The same year, she was also working on a film called Jonathan alongside Ansel Elgort. In the following year, in 2017, she came back to singing and released another song, Good Looking, which became a hit in 2022, and everyone was dancing to the lost gem. It was in 2023 that Suki gained recognition as an actress after her dynamic role in Daisy Jones & Six.

She played the character of keyboardist Karen Sirko in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six in 2023. While the character in the novel of the same name is American, showrunner Scott Neustadter changed Karen's nationality to "hammer home Karen's commitment to music and living a life dedicated to being in a great rock band."

Besides her acting and an impressive career in music, she also tried her luck in the fashion world and became a model at the mere age of 16. Waterhouse's modeling career began after she was noticed in "either a Topshop or an H&M" in London. She started working as a lingerie model for Marks & Spencer when she was 19 years old.

Waterhouse has graced the covers of Vogue. She has also walked the runway for designers such as Burberry, Alexander Wang, and Balenciaga, and she is a frequent front-row attendee at fashion week.

Besides this, she also has a passion for photography. Her fashion adventures don’t end here, though. Suki also owns the fashion accessory brand Pop & Suki, which she co-founded with her best friend Poppy Jamie. Since then, her brand has featured in magazines like Vogue.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce their pregnancy

Actors Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child. As per the BBC, Waterhouse, a singer-songwriter, walked the stage at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival on Sunday and stunned the audience by exposing her growing baby bump. Suki announced the good news on stage, gesticulating at her baby tummy as fans yelled in response.

She teased as she started a song at Mexico's Corona Capital Festival on Sunday. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on; I'm not sure if it's working," she joked, dressed in a glistening gown. Suki, the 31-year-old model and actress, met the 37-year-old Batman actor in 2018.

