What does The Flash director Andy Muschietti say about Ezra Miller’s mental health recovery? Find out

The Flash has received some of the best early reactions after its first screening at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. As people have been raving about the early reviews of The Flash, the director Andy Muschietti has updated fans about Ezra Miller’s mental health.

Over the last couple of years, Ezra Miller was going through a tumultuous time period and got on the wrong side of headlines because of his mental health. According to Vanity Fair, Muschietti now talked about Miller’s road to mental health recovery.

Here is what The Flash director Andy Muschietti has to say about Ezra Miller’s mental health recovery.

Andy Muschietti on Ezra Miller’s mental health

Talking about Ezra Miller’s mental health recovery, the Flash director Andy Muschietti said, ‘Ezra is well now. We’re all hoping that they get better. [They're] taking the steps to recovery, [they're] dealing with mental health issues, but [they're] well. We talked to them not too long ago, and [they're] very committed to get better’. The Flash director emphasized that Miller is committed to getting better.

Previously DC Studios co-head Peter Safran also talked about Ezra Miller’s mental health recovery. The DC Studios head said that Miller is completely committed to his recovery and everyone fully supports his recovery journey. They feel that Miller is making enormous progress in the last couple of months and when the time is right they will discuss the actor’s future.

Ezra Miller's legal problems

Ezra Miller's legal troubles started in March 2022 and he was accused of various charges including disorderly conduct, grooming Tokata Iron Eyes, stealing, trespassing, and more.

The Flash actor also issued a public apology for his behavior and said he sought professional help for the complex mental issues.

