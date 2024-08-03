What Does Trap's End Credits Mean, Everything You Want To Know About It

M. Night Shyamalan is known for his suspenseful and unexpected twists. His latest film, Trap, continues this tradition. The movie follows the story of a man named Cooper, (Josh Hartnett), attending a concert with his daughter. Little did he know that the concert was a trap set by the police to catch a serial killer known as The Butcher.

The twist? Cooper himself is The Butcher. He tries to escape, but faces a lot of hurdles in between. While the film wraps up Cooper’s storyline, there is an intriguing mid-credits scene that adds an extra layer to the story. Let’s dive into what happens after the credits roll and what it all means.

Trap’s mid-credits scene

In Trap’s mid-credits scene, we see Jamie again, played by Jonathan Langdon. Jamie is the concert venue worker who unknowingly tipped off Cooper about the true purpose of the event. At that time, Jamie had no idea that Cooper was actually The Butcher. The scene shows Jamie watching the news and realizing whoever he helped was actually the one the FBI laid the concert trap for.

Shyamalan’s decision to include this mid-credits scene is very interesting. Typically, post-credits scenes hint at sequels or future storylines. However, in Trap, the scene adds a comedic twist. He humorously says, “I helped him! I helped him! I ain’t talking to no one at work no more!” This scene leaves fans with a lighter moment after the intense conclusion of the film.

Shyamalan’s history with Credits scene

M. Night Shyamalan is not known for including post-credit scenes in his movies. In fact, Trap is only the third time he has done it. His first was in Split (2016), which connected to his earlier film Unbreakable and set up Glass (2019). The second was an audio tease in Knock at the Cabin (2023).

Based on reports, the mid-credits scene in Trap was not part of the original script. Shyamalan came up with the idea on set while talking to Jonathan Longdon. He thought it would be fun to show Jamie's reaction after discovering Cooper’s real identity. Shyamalan decided to shoot this scene whenever there was spare time during production.

Is there a sequel in the works?

While the post-credits scene doesn’t set up a sequel directly, it doesn’t rule it out. The future of Trap mostly depends on its success at the box office and with audiences.

Before the post-credits scene, Trap ends with Cooper escaping from his handcuffs using a spoke from a child’s bike after being caught by the FBI. His wife, Rachel, helps the authorities arrest him. She uses a clever way to put a drug in his pie, which works. But then he uses the spoke to get rid of his handcuffs in the van. In the end, Cooper gives a very creepy look, suggesting that his story is far from over.

A look at the plot of the movie

The movie starts when Cooper takes his younger daughter Riley to Lady Raven’s concert. Soon, he discovers that what seems to be a concert is a trap laid by the FBI to arrest The Butcher, which is him. He realizes that he needs to escape from the concert while keeping Riley safe. Lady Raven is not just a background character in the movie.

Yes, she is aware of the FBI operation and is there to help them arrest Cooper. When Cooper learns about this, he threatens Lady Raven with harm his captive if she doesn’t help him escape. Lady Raven agrees to assist, but she is not as naïve as Cooper believes. She uses her influence to turn the tables on him.

However, somehow Cooper manages to escape and comes back to his home. But Rachel, Cooper’s wife, knew all about him and she helped the FBI arrest him.

This movie is a thrilling ride; what do you think, will there be a sequel to it or not?

