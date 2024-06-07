What Does Vanna White Munch On While Filming Wheel Of Fortune? TV Star Reveals

Vanna White has been a beloved figure on television for decades, thanks to her role on the Wheel of Fortune. Her job on this iconic game show includes long filming hours and even days. White’s days are usually filled with filming, wardrobe changes, and interacting with contestants.

This means she needs to stay energized, hydrated, and satisfied for longer. Her snack choices have also evolved over the years of hosting this show. To look her best in front of the camera all the time she needs to eat clean and still stay fulfilled. Recently, Vanna shared some insights on her snacking habits that helped her power through those long days on set.

Vanna’s healthier snack choices

For years, Vanna White has been a familiar face on Wheel of Fortune, gracefully turning letters. Recently, she shared on her Instagram how the snacks backstage have evolved over time. “They used to bring cookies, they used to bring chips, they used to bring all the bad snacks and I used to eat them,” said White.

With bad snacks, she means, all the unhealthy ones, including chips and cookies. But Vanna mentioned that after munching them for quite some time, she asked the team not to bring them anymore. We could see some almonds, cashews, peanuts, and some walnuts inside Vanna’s box. So now they get a box of mixed nuts for Vanna. This salty-sweet mix is not only delicious but also packed with many nutritional benefits.

Another option for Vanna’s snacking

Apart from mixed nuts, the Wheel of Fortune team also gets some chocolate for Vanna. Although she mentioned that she tries not to eat too much chocolate. But her expression said that she loved snacking some chocolates during the shoot.

Advertisement

You might think of chocolate as another unhealthy snacking option. But do remember that a small amount of dark chocolate is a healthy choice. It is heart-healthy and even good for the brain.

A look back at Vanna’s snacking habits

Back in 1989, TV Guide Magazine profiled Vanna showing a different side of her. At that time Vanna was balancing the daytime and nighttime versions of the game show and starting her business. Even then she loved to eat some good food.

In the article, it was mentioned that Vanna was enjoying a meal of barbecued ribs and chicken. Followed by a chocolate chip cookie for dessert. Well, this shows how her current snack choices are more health-friendly.

Vanna is known for her cooperative nature on set

Even after the fame, Vanna always remains grounded. She’s known for her friendly and cooperative nature on set. Pat Sajak, her long-time co-host, has often been praised for her charm. He once said, “She’s just a very likable person. And somehow she manages to transmit that across the television set. That’s just a gift.”

Advertisement

Vanna has had her fair share of memorable moments on the show. From funny on-set mishaps, like getting confetti stuck in her hair, to endearing interactions with fans, she’s seen it all. One particular amusing incident happened during a Christmas episode. So a wrapped gift box got stuck to her dress, and she unknowingly dragged it around the set.

Despite her success, Vanna is always looking to the future. She has diversified her career with ventures like the Vanna Collection line at Kmart.

ALSO READ: 'I Invited Her': Ryan Seacrest Shares His Feelings About Vanna White Being His Guest Co-Host In American Idol