What Does The Weeknd Think Of The Idol’s Backlash? The Musician explains

The Weeknd surely knows how to embrace the artistic ventures he has been a part of. Similarly, despite the backlash The Idol garnered, he expressed being “proud” of it while acknowledging that maybe it could have been created in a “different way.”

In The Weeknd's Variety profile (published on January 10), he expressed of the series, “I’m really proud of it—we all are.” The musician shared that their cast and crew were “great” and that he made some incredible friends and he loved watching everyone thrive.

While looking back at that experience, the Lost In The Fire vocalist shared that it was not fortunate that the show did not meet with a warm response, but they were aware of what they were creating, which was “something provocative and dark.”

The Weeknd further stated, “Maybe it could have been told in a different way, maybe not.” He expressed that it was something bigger than he had expected and that not everything one puts out would “connect,” and that was okay.

While talking about the backslash, he stated, “Of course, it gets to you—I’m not saying I wasn’t affected by it,” adding, “I’m saying I didn’t take it personally. Like, nobody’s out to get you, you know? I love reading criticism, even if some of it didn’t feel constructive.”

He also spoke about Hurry Up Tomorrow, his upcoming album (releasing on Jan. 24) The musician shared that he does not have expectations that it would be loved by every individual.

The Weekend stated that some individuals may not like it but that was not the reason he is doing that; it is because he is “an artist.” That is how he feels and that is what he desires to say.

