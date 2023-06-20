What does Wes Anderson think of the TikTok trend that replicates his style? Filmmaker reveals

Wes Anderson is one of the most well-known filmmakers ever. He is known for his extraordinary sets, his directorial skills, and his storytelling. A new trend on TikTok has the fans of Anderson as well as people who might not be fans replicating his style. In an interview, Wes recently addressed the trend and gave his two cents on the situation.

Wes Anderson opens up about the TikTok trend

In the viral TikTok trend, people started filming their daily lives like they were from a Wes Anderson movie. Wes Anderson addressed the trend in a recent interview. While in conversation with The Daily Beast, he expressed his opinion about the trend while revealing that he doesn't want to “engage” with it.

“I’ve only been exposed to it verbally. I haven’t seen any of it. Obviously, it’s easy for me to go to the right web page and see it. I choose not to really engage,” Anderson revealed.

Wes shared why he does not want to watch the Tiktok trend. Mainly pointing out that he did not want to get “distracted” by them. He revealed, “I guess it’s because I don’t want to get distracted by that. It’s a bit like if you’re told, ‘Your friend does a great version of you.’”

The filmmaker continued, “Maybe you say, I’d really like to see it, and maybe you say, I don’t want to see a version of me, even if it’s good. It can be like, ‘Is that me?’ That’s not necessarily the thing you want.”

He revealed that he has never been on Tiktok and hasn’t watched even one to date. Anderson added that he would someday watch it. The filmmaker concluded, But I’ve never seen a TikTok, for instance, of anything. I’m not going to start with me.”

What was the TikTok trend?

People started turning clips from their daily lives to look like they were straight out of Wes Anderson’s movies. It had the filmmaker’s signature zoom lens cuts, symmetrical frames, and music. The TikToks showed people doing something as mundane as having brunch with their friends but with a Wes Anderson-style twist.

A lot of people jumped on the trend to make their version of it. Before you knew it, there were thousands of videos of people attempting to make the trend.

