What does WWE Hall of Famer Booker T think about Bray Wyatt returning to his former persona Fiend? Find out

Booker T, one of the legendary WWE champions recently opened up about whether Bray Wyatt should return to his former persona Fiend or not. Several fans as well as the WWE legends have criticized Wyatt’s for not competing in the ring since his comeback and now Brook T has joined the chain.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T opened up about whether Bray Wyatt should return back as the Fiend. Continue reading below to know what WWE legend has to say.

Booker T on Bray Wyatt returning to former persona

Booker T said that returning back as the former persona of The Fiend might be the right idea for Bray Wyatt and just what he needs. But the WWE legend questions whether this is what the company needs? Booker T explains that The Fiend was one of the characters that nobody was able to beat and everyone who wrestled this persona did not come out on good side including Bray.

Booker further added, ‘The person that he worked with, no one really got anything out of it. So, I don't know. I really don't know if that's the right idea or not. Maybe it's the right idea for him. But is it the right direction to go for the company?’

About Bray Wyatt

After his successful career as the leader of the Wyatt Family, in 2019 Bray Wyatt adopted a new persona called The Fiend. In this persona, Bray Wyatt competed against numerous superstars including John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

In 2021, Wyatt was released from his contract and he returned with a new gimmick to the Stamford-based company.

ALSO READ: Fans curious to know who will make a guest appearance at WWE Grand Finale Elimination Chamber 2023