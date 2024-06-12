What Family Goals Did Selena Gomez Shared Before Dating Benny Blanco? Find Out

Even before dating Benny Blanco, American singer and actress Selena Gomez has always wanted to have kids. In 2022, she told Rolling Stone she plans to settle down and have a family, either biologically or through adoption, despite her bipolar disorder meds making conception difficult. In TaTaTu's Giving Back Generation, she expressed her hope of marrying and becoming a mom. Gomez envisions stepping out of the limelight to focus on philanthropy and family life.

Selena Gomez, whose ex-pop star Justin Bieber announced he was expecting a child with Hailey Bieber in May 2024, discussed her plans in a Time interview while discussing her unexpected romance with Benny Blanco. After five years of being single, she had planned to adopt at 35 if she hadn't met anyone. But then she met Blanco, saying, "It just happens when you least expect it."

Selena Gomez and Benny Bianco share family dreams: We’re on the same page

Billboard Music Award winners Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are aligned on wanting to settle down and start a family. In a May 14, 2024, interview with Howard Stern, Blanco expressed his desire to have kids, stating it's his next goal. He loves being around children and sees himself marrying Gomez, whom he's been dating since June 2023. When asked about proposing, he playfully responded that he's not quite ready yet.

Selena Gomez appreciates Benny Blanco's honesty, telling Time magazine, "He can't lie to save his life." As for marriage, she is cautious after past heartbreaks and focuses on cherishing every moment with him.

Selena Gomez Declares Love for Benny Blanco: He Is My Everything

Selena Gomez has openly shown her affection for Benny Blanco since they started dating in 2023. In December 2023, she confirmed their romance on Instagram, calling him my absolute everything. She defended Blanco against critics, saying he’s the best thing that ever happened to her and that she’s the happiest she’s ever been in a relationship. Despite past relationships with Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, Nick Jonas , and The Weeknd, Gomez stated Blanco is better than anyone she's ever been with.

In May 2024, an insider told Us Weekly that Love On singer Selena Gomez deeply loves Benny Blanco, who feels the same way. They both believe they've found their forever person and are already envisioning a future together.

