What 'favour' is Nick Cannon doing for Jamie Foxx amidst actor's recent hospitalization?

American television host Nick Cannon and actor Jamie Foxx have been long-time friends but with the recent but surprising hospitalization of the latter, the world was left shocked. Cannon has spoken up about Foxx's health, giving an update about the 55-year-old while also revealing a "favour" he is reportedly doing for his friend.

Nick Cannon is doing Jamie Foxx a 'favour'

"Man, I'm praying. You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," the 42-year-old rapper and comedian added.

Though he did not reveal what "favour" he was hinting at, he responded, "I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it. That's family right there." Meanwhile, Foxx has been recovering after it was announced on April 12 that he was hospitalized after suffering from a health crisis.

Cannon made an Instagram post after the news came out with the caption, "Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let's all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!! @iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King! For he says he will take all sickness away in Exodus 23:25."

"We caste all our cares and infirmities upon him! 1 Peter 5:7! Amen! Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!! You know how much I love you Family [x3 folded hands emojis] [healing heart emoji]," he concluded. The exact health issue was not specified but sources revealed that the actor is improving under medical care and is surrounded by family. "He is healing. He feels the love from everyone, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Another source told the portal, "Jamie is doing OK, thankfully. He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

Foxx's daughter Corinne first announced the news through her Instagram where she shared a statement saying. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, the Foxx family."