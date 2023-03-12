What gets Prince Harry out of bed every day? Find out

During the Uplift summit in San Francisco, California, Prince Harry – the Duke of Sussex opened up what drives him the most. The Prince appeared alongside Alexi Robichaux on Wednesday and gave a two fold answer which was certainly unexpected.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in media headlines since the release of their documentary as well as his memoir Spare. Keep reading more to know what Prince Harry answered.

Prince Harry on what drives him

Prince Harry gave a very touching two fold answer when he was asked about what gets him out of bed in the morning. The Duke of Sussex said that providing service to other people and being in the shared mission. He said, ‘For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day’.

According to Prince Harry, the second thing which drives him to get out of bed every morning is kids as they ground you. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Previously Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle confirmed the christening of the daughter Princess Lilibet Diana along with referring their kids with the royal titles for first time including their three year old son Prince Archie. As the couple reaffirmed the title of their kids, it was soon updated on the website of the Royal family.

It was also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited the Royal Family for the intimate gathering of their daughter but none of them attended the event.

