What gift did Taylor Swift give to Jessica Chastain? Exploring the actor's comments about her first meeting with the popstar

Taylor Swift is one of those celebrities about whom most people have only good things to say. It doesn't mean that she hasn't had any enemies in the industry, but those who have actually interacted with the star and been close to her know of her generosity and friendliness.

One of those is Jessica Chastain, who got to experience her own special Taylor Swift moment when the popstar made a sweet gesture for her.

Jessica Chastain on her first meeting with Taylor Swift

Jessica Chastain recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. While appearing on the show, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed about her first meeting with Taylor Swift and how a sweet gesture from the Lover singer made it all the more special for her.

The incident dates back to 2011 when Jessica Chastain attended the Met Gala for the first time. It was also one of her first biggest years as an actor, and she was understandably quite nervous. Luckily, she got a seat next to Taylor Swift, and both of them got to talking; this was the start of a friendship that still lasts today.

"It was like the first year I was invited to the Met Ball, the first year I had movies out, and we were both sitting next to each other. We were like next to Ryan Murphy , who had just started to become successful with all his TV shows," The Interstellar actress told Jimmy Fallon . "And she was so sweet. I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that. And, you know, we went and danced together. It was such a fun night," she said.

Taylor Swift’s personalized playlist for Jessica Chastain

What Jessica didn't expect was that Taylor Swift would make such a sweet personal gesture for her. The Bad Blood singer, notorious for her breakup songs, made a special playlist just for her to help Chastain move on from her breakup.

"The next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like Taylor Swift, whatever, and I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album," the Molly's Game actor recalled. "She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me. Isn't that the sweetest thing? … And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And I was like, wait a minute? She curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup," she added.

Jessica Chastain and Taylor Swift’s lasting friendship

Both Taylor Swift and Jessica Chastain have come a long way from their initial years and are now pretty good friends as well. Taylor Swift just became TIME'S Person of the Year, while also having one of the most lucrative years as an artist which saw her reach incredibly new heights of stardom and popularity.

Jessica Chastain too has had a lot of success in her career, she has been a multiple award winning actress and has had a chance to work with some of the best filmmakers of all time like, Christopher Nolan and Terrence Malick, making her one of the most sought after actresses of her generation.

