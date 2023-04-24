What happened at Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic!’ performance? DETAILS inside

Fantasmic! is one of the most popular 27-minute shows at Disneyland which incorporates fireworks and colorful water at the Rivers of America in the park. The show is held at the Tom Sawyer Island attraction which had been a centerpiece at the theme parks since 1956. This centerpiece has been based on the book The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain which enables the tourist to travel in the adventures and America’s early settlers.

However on Saturday night a 45 foot tall animatronics dragon caught fire which forced people to flee the popular show at Disneyland. Here is everything to know about the incident at Disneyland.

Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic!’ performance

A fire started during the ‘Fantasmic!’ show at Disneyland which takes place at the Tom Sawyer Island attraction. Due to this, the ‘Fantasmic!’ performance was abruptly ended and the Disneyland cast members and guests were abruptly evacuated from the scene. The emergency personnel were also seen extinguishing the fire which was spreading down the body of the dragon.

An announcement was made at the theme park, ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of “Fantasmic!” cannot continue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause’.

The area around Frontierland was closed off while the rest of the theme park was kept open. The Anaheim Fire Department which responded to the fire reported no injuries or fatalities.

Several videos were posted on social media which showed Maleficent Dragon’s head engulfed in the flames in the midst of the performance. A thick black smoke plume can also be seen rising from the island across the hundred acre theme park.

