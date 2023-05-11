What happened at the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz first news conference? 4 Key takeaways you shouldn’t miss

Jake Paul is a YouTube sensation-turned-prizefighter who has made a career by getting under people's skin on social media and has flipped boxing on its head. On the other side is Diaz, a grizzled former UFC star with a big cult. He choked out Conor McGregor and created a reputation as someone who will fight anyone at any time and in any location—a claim he is not afraid to back up.

On August 5, Paul and Diaz will square off in a boxing contest. However, their first joint press conference took place on Tuesday, and fascinating news, notes, and observations that were made throughout the conference.

Paul wishes to face NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul stated in interviews shortly after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in November 2020 that one of his main aspirations was to one day box UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Paul compared McGregor to his previous boss.

At the time, some people rolled their eyes. However, in the last three years, Paul has established himself as one of boxing's most prominent figures. And now, Paul feels he is closer than ever to seeing his dream come true.

"I see a road map where I knock out Nate and then go after Conor McGregor," Paul explained to ESPN.

Paul vs. Diaz's scheduled match

Currently, Paul vs. Diaz is scheduled to go for eight rounds. However, the two guys sparred a little bit at the press conference while discussing how long the fight lasted.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched Diaz's MMA history that he wants the battle to last longer. Despite the fact that his most recent UFC fights were not the main event, as is customary procedure, Diaz, who is renowned for his tremendous cardio, arranged for them to be five rounds. Diaz stated that he would want the fight to last 12 rounds since he views it as a championship-caliber contest.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Vs Nate Diaz Live: Check out fight date, start time, and other details here

Diaz's legal dispute won't have an impact.

Diaz is facing a felony second-degree assault accusation in New Orleans. According to Diaz's team, it was self-defense. Tuesday's inquiries regarding the circumstances were avoided by Diaz.

No one associated with the bout thinks Diaz's legal issues will have an impact on the fight. The next court appearance for Diaz is set for June 28.

But this does not hamper the scheduled match between Jake Paul and Diaz.

Shane Mosley has signed on to be Jake Paul's boxing coach.

Paul has changed up his coaching team, bringing in "Sugar," Shane Mosley, and Theo Chambers. Before beginning his historic boxing career, Paul trained with the latter.

Advertisement

Most of the time, Diaz stays in his comfort zone. He claimed that Richard Perez, who has been his boxing coach since he was a youngster, will be his partner. Diaz declared that he would contact retired boxing star Andre Ward, with whom Diaz had previously sparred on several times during Ward's training camps, and that he planned to hire professional fighters to serve as his sparring partners.

Diaz promotes himself under his Real Fight Inc. banner and gets to choose his sneaker.

Although Diaz spent 15 years with the UFC, this will be the first time he advertises under the Real Fight Inc. name. Despite not disclosing their expected earnings, Diaz and Paul are 50/50 partners in the bout, and the money involved is unquestionably considerable.

The power he possesses, according to Diaz, is more significant than the money. He previously had to deal with the UFC's schedule, the opponents the organization wanted him to face, and even what he could wear, but now he will be in charge, which is what he wanted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rihanna-A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s name finally REVEALED; Everything to know