What happened at the Robbie Williams concert? Explaining death of fan at his Sydney show

In unfortunate news, a fan who met with an accident at the Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, Australia last week has succumbed to her injuries.

Robbie Williams’ concert accident

Robbie Williams is on his Australian XXV tour and has been making waves for his packed shows. But on November 16, a member of the crowd who was there to enjoy the singer’s concert had an unfortunate accident while leaving the venue that led to her death.

The accident happened at the Allianz Stadium, in Sydney. Robbie Williams was performing the opening concert of his tour on that day. After the concert, a woman in her 70s attempted to leave the concert by stepping over the seats instead of using the stairs as the exit was initially decided.

A member of staff at the stadium and a medical professional who were amongst the public rushed to her help and tried to ascertain her situation until an ambulance came in and took the injured fan away.

However, in the end, the injured fan couldn’t fight the injuries and finally succumbed to them earlier in the week. A spokesperson from St. Vincent Hospital, Australia confirmed that the woman had died of her injuries.

"About 10.30 pm Thursday, November 16, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Driver Avenue, Paddington,” the spokesperson revealed. "Paramedics treated a woman in her 70s for head injuries before transporting her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition."

Around 40,000 people had attended the Robbie Williams concert on that day and the death of that 70-year-old fan did put a damper on the proceedings.

Second death in last week in a concert

In another incident last week, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides who was at the Rio De Janeiro concert of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, suffered a similar fate. The singer had even penned an Instagram story and postponed her show in order to give time to the audience and Benevides’ family to have a more private time.

The unfortunate death happened because of the terrible heat waves that have been plaguing Rio De Janeiro in recent months. Taylor Swift’s timely acknowledgment and postponement did raise awareness of tragic deaths and may have assured the fans a bit.

But the effect of heat waves and the unfortunate reaction to it has raised many questions regarding the safety of fans during a concert. Calls have been made to make for a more enjoyable concert experience.

