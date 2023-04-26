What happened between Andy Cohen and Teresa Giudice during Vanderpump Rules reunion? Former reveals

Andy Cohen is currently making headlines after he revealed what happened during the latest reunion special tapings at Bravo. Recently, he was called to break up an alleged feud during the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping where he went out of patience as Teresa Giudice bickered with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. However, The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t reveal the details of it but he sticked to the fact that there were a lot of allegations and drama to get into.

What happened during Vanderpump Rules reunion?

On the Monday’s episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Andy was quoted saying, “There was a moment where I turned to Teresa — I apologized to her later — I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s***t with her in a way that I haven't, maybe, ever. I think it, maybe, relates to being the parent of a toddler.” Things got extremely heated up and Andy almost got up to left the show. He said, “The level of, I won't even say vitriol, I will say, hate Teresa and Melissa [have] … I mean the gloves are off. 'I've never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth.”

Andy Cohen reveals that he was called for ‘action’

In a conversation with Page Six, Andy said, “Let me tell you something — I didn't leave with any bruises, but I was called into action. Listen, you know who the group of people on the stage are; they're all hotheads! So I mean, shocked? It doesn't seem that shocking to me. I mean, it's a bunch of hotheads in a hothouse environment.” However, this was in reference to the recent drama that involved Tom Sandoval's nine year long relationship with Ariana Madix that ended because of his affair with Raquel Leviss.

ALSO READ: Andy Cohen lashes out at Howie Mandel after the Tom Sandoval interview: ‘Maybe he didn’t do his homework’