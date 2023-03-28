What happened between Becky G and fiancé Sebastian Lletget? Cheating scandal drama EXPLAINED

Sebastian Lletget recently addressed the rumours that he cheated on his fiancé Becky G, three months after getting engaged. What did the rumours claim and how did the American professional soccer player say in his apology to singer and actress Becky G. Here is the entire drama, explained.

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G’s relationship

For the unversed, Becky G’s fiancé Lletget is a professional soccer player who plays for MLS side FC Dallas as a midfielder. The duo apparently met through Jordan Spence and his wife Naomi Scott. They reportedly began dating in 2016, and got engaged last year on December 9.

Becky G even shared a picture from the proposal on her Instagram space. It featured Lletget going down on his knee. “Our spot forever (white heart emoji)”, she captioned the post.

Sebastian Lletget’s infidelity with Becky G makes news

Last week, a social media user claimed that they had proof of Sebastian Lletget’s infidelity. The user took to Instagram and said that Lletget, 20, had been unfaithful to the Power Rangers actor while he was out in a club in Madrid, Spain. What’s more, they even alleged to have proof in the form of texts, audios, and video clips. The account has since been deleted.

Sebastian Lletget admits to cheating on Becky G and seeks apology

Earlier today, the FC Dallas player took to his Instagram space and posted a lengthy note, explaining and admitting to having cheated on the Showers singer. “Over the last few weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot,” he wrote. He further added, “Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

Sebastian further apologized to Becky G, calling her the ‘light of my life’, his strength, and the one who has always loved him unconditionally. “I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve,” he wrote.

Becky G is yet to respond to her fiance’s apology or the cheating scandal.

