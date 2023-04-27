What happened between best friends Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban and are they back?

Looks like the feud between the foodgod and the social media star has taken a turn for the better, as the two have been seen rekindling their friendship.

Kim Kardashian (Source: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)
Kim Kardashian and her longtime friend Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban have put an end to all the speculations of a feud between them. According to an exclusive source, the 42-year-old Kim and the 49-year-old Foodgod reconnected at the Daily Front Show awards in Los Angeles earlier this week, and continued to enjoy each other's company at an after-party. The duo's reunion has put an end to all the rumours that had been circulating about a major rift between the two old friends.

What was the feud about?

"They were never actually feuding, they've both just been so busy with their lives, but when they finally do get together, it's like they never missed a beat," the insider said. 

Earlier this year, rumours spread like wildfire that the former best friends had a falling out. The speculations arose when fans noticed that Foodgod was missing from Kim's social media posts and was also absent from the family's Hulu program.

However, all seems well in this friendship as of now! 

According to a source, it has been months since Kim and Jonathan had the opportunity to meet in person, but they finally reconnected at an award show. The insider went on to reveal that the two left the event together and continued their evening at Nobu.

