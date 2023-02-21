What happened between Boosie BadAzz and T.I.? Deets inside

Boosie BadAzz, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., called out T.I. after the latter admitted to ‘snitching’ on a dead cousin to escape a gun charge.

In an interview with VLAD TV (via hiphopdx), Lil Boosie clarified his stance on the T.I. issue. He said, “With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a f*****g rat too.” He continued, “I don’t spare no (expletive) body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

Despite this, the outspoken rapper opined that T.I. was lying. He said, according to him, T.I., just ‘got to talking’. Boosie also expressed doubt about how T.I. could keep a secret about something that happened when he was a teenage, so well, only for it to come out now.

Although he things that T.I. might be lying, Boosie clarified that their joint album that was in the works is ‘cancelled’. He revealed that after T.I.’s admission, he woke up to a full inbox with his fans telling him that he cannot put this album out.

What did T.I say about his dead cousin?

In December last year, a clip from T.I.’s expediTIously podcast episode from August 2020 went viral. In the video, the rapper could be seen recalling the time when he pinned a gun case on his deceased relative, named Toot, before his music career took take off.

Tip, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., shared that he and his now dead cousin used to run a hustle in Atlanta which involved stolen upscale clothes. He revealed that they were once pulled over by cops who found a gun in his possession.