What Happened Between Fifth Harmony Alums Normani And Camila Cabello? Know Controversy Surrounding Famed Singers

Whenever there's a talk about drama within the famous music groups-- Fifth Harmony's name is often mentioned for multiple reasons. However, one particular controversy that included alums Camila Cabello and Normani, caught everyone’s attention.

After the Crying in the Club singer bid farewell to the band, netizens dug into her past, uncovering some questionable social media posts.

According to Variety, in 2019, multiple old posts shared by Cabello resurfaced, containing racist, offensive, and inappropriate content. She quickly came under fire for them.

Later, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Normani shared her thoughts on the situation. She said, “It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood because I knew that if the tables were turned, I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat.”

She further expressed, “It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online, and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced.”

Normani added that, whether intentional or not, the situation made her feel like she was “second to the relationship” that Cabello shared with her fans.

The Havana singer had shared a lengthy apology on X in 2019. Check out her post below.

In December 2024, both singers became a topic of discussion among netizens after Cabello shared with Nylon that she and Normani had crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week and had begun repairing their relationship, according to reports.

The singer told the publication that she fondly remembers moments when they would laugh uncontrollably. She added, “With space, we can go back and tap into that.”

The Señorita songstress shared that the last two times she saw Normani, she would say something, and Normani would burst out laughing. Cabello told the outlet that it didn’t feel like they were “strangers” and that they were returning to the “times when we were really close.”